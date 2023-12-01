MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Division of Police said goodbye on Friday to one of their own.

Sheila L. Bradshaw, Operations Supervisor of the Record and Data Section announced her retirement from department, effective Dec. 1.

“Sheila’s dedication to the City and Division of Police, her work ethics and conscientiousness for her position, have always been of the utmost importance to her,” said Mansfield Chief of Police Keith Porch.

“It was displayed many times over in the performance of her duties and unwavering assistance to every citizen and co-worker she assisted.”

Bradshaw was hired on July 22, 1989, as a Police Aide for the Mansfield Police City Jail.

She became a Correction Officer on May 1, 1994, after receiving her OPOTA certification training.

On Feb. 4, 1997, Bradshaw transferred to the Records and Data Section as a Records Clerk.

On Dec. 5, 1998, she was promoted to the Supervisor I position. Just 19 months later, on July 10, 2000, she assumed the Operations Supervisor position.

“The daily operation of the Department ran more smoothly and professionally in part to her efforts,” Porch said. “Her knowledge, integrity and positive attitude were respected by all.

“Sheila has our congratulations upon her retirement and our heartfelt thanks for her many years of loyal service to the City of Mansfield. We wish her good health, much joy and happiness in the future.”