MANSFIELD — The Richland County Land Bank board on Wednesday approved plans to seek $2.5 million in 2024 state funds for brownfield remediation for five different projects.

Those funds are in addition to the $1.2 million the Land Bank is seeking in demolition funds through the Ohio Department of Development for 2024.

As part of the state’s biennial budget, $500 million is set aside for brownfield and demolition work around the state. Each county is guaranteed $1 million for brownfield work and $500,000 for demolition activity.

The remainder of the state money is allotted on a first-come, first-serve basis to counties and organizations that apply. Communities must come up with a 25 percent match on grants above and beyond the guaranteed amounts.

In recent years, the local Land Bank has successfully obtained state funding for a variety of projects, including the demolition of former Westinghouse properties and the former Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center.

(Below are the projects for which the Richland County Land Bank seeks state funds for brownfield remediation work in 2024).

Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero, a Land Bank board member, laughed when asked about the county’s requests that are more than double the ODOD guaranteed funds.

“We’re greedy,” he said.

Richland County Treasurer Bart Hamilton, chair of the Land Bank board, said the county’s chances are good, given the nature of the planned work involved, the quality of the applications and the organization’s track record of success.

“I really wouldn’t see why not,” he said.

Land Bank manager Amy Hamrick agreed.

“I would say as long as I get the applications in, it’s first-come, first-served. So we’ll try to get it in as early as possible,” she said. “We’re very hopeful. (But) nothing’s guaranteed.”

Hamilton added, “We’ll be in that first day. We’re always in first. We’re hopeful.”

The biggest chunk of the “guaranteed” money would be $657,500 to demolish and clean up a site at the corner of Broadway and Main streets in downtown Shelby at a location that’s been described as “the biggest eyesore in Shelby.”

Land Bank board member Joe Gies, the project manager for the City of Shelby, said in July that the project would aid in the ongoing revitalization of the city’s downtown, including the nearby, ongoing Black Fork Commons project.

The remainder of the “guaranteed” money ($342,500) would be used for ongoing work at the Westinghouse site, though an additional $1.1 million will be sought in the “first-come, first-served” round of grant applications.

The third project on the list is $218,000 for ongoing work being done to remediate and demolish the former Denver Roof properties at 400-424 Park Avenue East on Mansfield’s east side.

The decaying buildings were purchased in 2022 by Goyal Industries and Cement Products for $160,000 during an auction after Roof died. The companies plan to clean up and divide the properties between them for redevelopment.

Other projects planned as part of the brownfield applications include ongoing work at the former Swan Cleans in Mansfield and a property at 473 Sherman Ave.

Hamrick said grant awards are expected to be announced by April.