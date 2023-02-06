Shelby Mayor Steve Schag delivered the following State of the City address to Shelby City Council on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Today I am pleased to communicate to you and the citizens of Shelby that the present state of the City is strong, secure, and fiscally sound.
This annual Report to Council affords me the opportunity to enumerate and celebrate with you the many noteworthy accomplishments of last year, as well as preview some goals for the year ahead.
As usual, I would like to begin my report with a notation of sincere appreciation to all of the people who choose to invest their valued time and varied talents in the ongoing collective effort of providing a full range of municipal services – day in and day out.
I would like to recognize and publicly thank the venerable members of this City Council, namely: Charles Roub, Derrin Roberts, Garland Gates, Nathan Martin, and Steven McLaughlin. With your legislative assistance we were able to efficiently process and pass 31 Ordinances and 68 Resolutions this past year.
Once again, it has been my pleasure to work with, Project Coordinator - Joe Gies, Director of Finance - Brian Crum, Deputy Director of Finance - Amber Cutlip, Director of Law - Gordon Eyster, Director of Utilities - John Ensman, Stacey Gunder & City Hall Staff Members, Dr. Chawla and Beth Conrad of our Health Department, and Economic Development Manager - Jessica Gribben. I also want to gratefully acknowledge Police Chief Lance Combs and Fire Chief Mike Thompson for providing stellar leadership in their respective Departments under some very difficult circumstances.
2022 was another impressive year – particularly March through December. As a result of teamwork within our City and collaborative efforts within Richland County we shared announcements of plans for projects and expansions, held a memorable ground breaking ceremony, and celebrated ribbon cutting ceremonies across the City.
Over these next several minutes I would like to present a concise summary of 2022 and a brief preview of 2023.
In March, a delegation of City Officials and select members of the Community Improvement Corporation of Shelby met with the Richland County Commissioners to present a request for help with the funding of the Black Fork Commons Neighborhood Investment Project. That same month, the majority of the Richland County Commissioners approved $500,000 worth of American Rescue Plan Act funding for the Black Fork Commons Project. Subsequently, Shelby City Council authorized me to enter into a Subgrant Agreement with the Commissioners to facilitate the transfer of funds. On behalf of the City, we want to thank the Commissioners for their very significant support of this extraordinary project.
Although there was not a great deal of fanfare, we were very gratified to announce that the Main Street lead service line replacement project was completed in late March.
Amidst the other March projects, the Shelby Community Improvement Corporation facilitated the sale and installation of decorative icons up and down Main Street. These icons represent the past, present, and future of Shelby. They are an integral part of the strategic placemaking initiative envisioned by the CIC.
In early summer we joined with a good number of family and friends for a ribbon cutting at Sarah’s Pooch Parlor at the comer of Mohican and East Whitney Avenue.
In July a long-time goal of this Administration and Council became reality with the hiring of Robert Deane as the City’s first part-time “Code Enforcement Officer.” Mr. Deane is the perfect fit for this position and his efforts have reduced the workload of our Zoning Inspector and Health Department.
August was the month when we held a “Construction Hand Off Meeting” with Omni Fiber. Omni Fiber’s provision of a pure fiber network across the City is a result of many years of plans, trips, discussions, and decisions. I want to thank City Council in general, and Councilman Martin and Mr. John Ensman in particular for their vision and drive which has positioned us as a Community that offers a fiber-to-the -home network unknown by most Ohio Communities our size.
Ms. Jessica Gribben, our Economic Development Manager, was awarded with a distinct honor in September – being designated as The Ohio Economic Development Association 2022 “Rookie of the Year.” She is also now an Ohio Certified Economic Developer. We are truly very fortunate to have Ms. Gribben working hard (often behind the scenes) on behalf of the citizens and the Business Community of Shelby.
On a sunny September afternoon, an impressive number of Shelby CIC Representatives, County and State Officials, and Dignitaries from across the region joined us for a very special Groundbreaking Ceremony for our 1.6 million dollar “Phase II Black Fork Plaza Project.” At present, the contractors are working through the winter elements, with anticipated completion in late June of 2023.
Another Main Street niche market business celebrated their opening with a ribbon cutting in September of 2022 The Dove Candle Bar was eager to display their family oriented business of offering personalized candle creations - a place where individuals can design and fashion their very own scented candles.
Continuing the theme of Main Street development, Crossroads Church purchased the former Mason’s Lodge Building at Main & Mohican. Extensive renovations are being completed and they expect to open the doors to their new Shelby Ministry Center soon.
In October we had a sweet time at the Marigold Bakery on West Main Street. This ribbon cutting included delectable samples of homemade “baked goods.”
In October the Shelby Fire Department took over the transporting of all patients within our fire district. This came about as a result of an unanticipated non-renewal of the contract with the private ambulance service. Our Fire Fighters stepped up admirably to fill the void. We swore in three new Fire Fighters in late December, and they began to serve in early January. We now have fifteen full time Fire Fighter and Chief Thompson serving our citizens.
Our expanded 2022 paving project was fully completed in October. We invested some $786,847 in asphalt applications on strategically selected streets and a few alleyways.
LifeWise Academy opened its doors to Shelby Elementary School Students in the month of October. This faith-based program has seen steady growth since their inspired inception.
In early November I was happy to participate with Shelby City School Officials in the dedication service of their beautiful and functional Pre-K through 8th Grade Facility.
Also, in November we were thrilled to host an “opening Main Street ribbon cutting” in celebration of the completion of Phase I of our Downtown Revitalization Project. We want to thank all of our citizens and downtown businesses for their patience during the months of streetscape construction.
Councilman Martin spearheaded a project to renovate a downtown building and establish “The Ralph Phillips VFW Post 291” in the heart of the City. There was a celebratory ribbon-cutting event aptly held on Veterans Day.
The Edward Jones Building, which is perfectly situated right across from the Black Fork Commons entrance, has undergone a spectacular exterior transformation. It certainly stands as one of the crown jewels of our downtown district.
Our Park System was wonderfully enhanced by the addition of a Par Three Disc Golf Course in the Seltzer Park area. And things look promising for the construction of Pickle Ball Courts in 2023!
In December, Beer’s Automotive Services and Repair received a prestigious, countywide award as the Richland Area Chamber’s “Small Business of the Year” for 14-and-fewer employees. We extend our congratulations to Tim Beer and his team.
Also, in December we learned of the substantial expansion of a Shelby homegrown business – Lloyd Rebar. This multi-million-dollar expansion will initially bring with it 10 new full-time jobs as they double their footprint on Technology Parkway.
So, as you can see, we had a blessed year in 2022.
Looking to the future, we are moving into 2023 with financial momentum and a spirit of optimism.
The Main Street Shelby Health & Wellness Center will be engaging in a 1.2-million-dollar renovation of their facility this spring. This impressive investment will enable them to expand medical and mental health services to even more patients in the years ahead. Their Staff is excited for the future and so are we. Stay tuned for more details.
Mr. Gies continues to be in communication with Mickey Mart representatives who are planning to break ground this spring for the construction of a gas station with a built-in “Dunkin’ Donuts.” The site of this new business will be the former Skarl’s Buick location on Mansfield Avenue.
As mentioned, Lloyd Rebar is planning to break ground in March as they move forward with their massive expansion project of adding 78,500 square feet of production space to their present facility.
The owners of Black Fork Brewing plan to start building this spring and bring Mama’s Pizza under their roof to provide a unique setting for friends and families to gather on Mansfield Avenue. They hope to open their doors this Fall.
The Administration and Ms. Gribben are working with a growing Shelby manufacturing business that is also looking to put in motion a sizeable expansion plan. Work is underway to ensure utilities and site preparations are complete to move forward this year.
Of course, we anticipate a “big splash” as we unveil the Black Fork Commons Project. Also, if things go according to plan, we will see a brand new symbol of welcome – The Shelby Arch – spanning Main Street this year.
I am hoping that we as a City can continue the revitalization momentum by supporting the plans to replace Main Street trash receptacles and the placement of sidewalk benches up and down Main Street.
We have some beautiful natural attractions on the north side of our city with both Reservoir 3 and the walking trails of the Shelby Black Fork Wetlands. The 1¼-mile walking path around the Reservoir is in dire need of resurfacing. I am working with Mr. Gies, Mr. Ensman, and Mr. Crum to come up with a proposal for pavement consideration this year.
Unfortunately, we have experienced some delays in the installation of security cameras throughout our Park System. I will be working with all parties to see that those state-of-the-art cameras are in place this year. In this day and age, they are absolutely a necessity.
This year we will be marking our 40th Year as a nationally recognized “Tree City USA.” The Shade Tree Commission is working on several ideas to mark this significant occasion in a way that is worthy of such an achievement! We enjoy the distinction of being the only city in North Central Ohio that is both a “Tree City” and “Bee City.”
The illustrious Yogi Berra once said, “The future ain’t what it used to be.” Indeed, the future of Shelby now looks decidedly different than it did 10 years ago. We have the opportunity to help shape many dynamics of the future with the right decisions made in the present. May we be granted the wisdom to make decisions in 2023 that will keep us on the pathway of unity, progress, and prosperity. Let us carry on with the confidence expressed in our State Motto – WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.
Thank you, and may God bless you my fellow public servants. And may God continue to bless our beloved City of Shelby.