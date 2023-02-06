Mayor Steve Schag

Mayor Steve Schag at the groundbreaking of Shelby's Black Fork Commons Park on Sept. 8, 2022. 

 By Brittany Schock, Engagement & Solutions Editor

Shelby Mayor Steve Schag delivered the following State of the City address to Shelby City Council on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. 

Today I am pleased to communicate to you and the citizens of Shelby that the present state of the City is strong, secure, and fiscally sound.

Tags