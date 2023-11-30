Linus “Casey” J. Bishop, proud to be 100 years old, died peacefully at home on November 29th, 2023, surrounded by his family after saying he was ready to go be with Jesus and Freda, his late, loving wife. Linus was born February 25th, 1923 to Frank and Rose Bishop in New Washington, Ohio. He grew up on a farm with 6 brothers and 1 sister. He graduated from Chatfield High School, then worked on the Pacific Railroad until proudly enlisting in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He served as a Motor Machinist Mate, First Class, on the U.S.S. Pawnee (ATF-74) a fleet tug in the South and Central Pacific Theaters including Bougainville, Treasury, Philippines and Peleliu. His ship also towed the U.S.S. Houston (CL 81), a light cruiser, to safety after it was torpedoed twice including once while the Pawnee was towing it. He was proud to be included in the book “We Will Stand by You, Serving the Pawnee 1942-1945” written by Theodore Mason. In 2013 Linus was invited to take part in Honor Flight Cleveland, flying to Washington D.C., accompanied by his grandson, Brian Maurer, LtCol USMRC.

Upon returning from WWII, he again worked on the railroad, this time at the New York Central for 3 years. In 1948 he met his wife of 72 years, Freda Mae Studer, at a square dance in Attica. Linus and Freda were married on February 26th, 1949 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Attica, Ohio. Their love, respect and commitment to each other and the Lord were admired by all who knew them, especially their nine children.

When the railroad shut down in 1949, he began working at Tappan Stove Company as a Press Operator and his coworkers referred to him as “Casey” from his railroad days, and he retired after 35 years in 1985.

Linus’ favorite food was popcorn and his favorite dessert was ice cream (to go with Freda’s pies). He once was a judge for Mansfield’s Best Popcorn contest! He enjoyed square-dancing, throwing horseshoes, he was an avid vegetable gardener and he loved playing euchre and pinochle – he and Freda were the dynamic duo in any card game. In his 100 years, Linus found it fascinating that he started out as a child riding in a horse and buggy and lived long enough to take a joy ride in his granddaughter’s Tesla.

He was a long-time member of St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church in Mansfield where he served as a Eucharistic Minister, taking communion to shut-ins and nursing homes well into his nineties. A life-long Catholic, he told his children and grand-children if they fell asleep during the rosary, it was ok, their guardian angel would finish it. He was a District Deputy & Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus. He was an active supporter of Pro-Life Ohio. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his big family, who threw him an epic 100th birthday party, attended by around 300 people, in February 2023. The family wants to extend a special thank you for those who took the time to play cards with Linus.

Linus will be sorely missed by his nine children, all of whom were his favorite: Kathy (Randy) McMillen, Connie (Marty, deceased) Maurer, Sandy (John) Matthes, Donna (Neal, deceased) Whitt, Jerry (Jennifer) Bishop, Janet (Leonard, deceased) Lefever, Gregg (Tina) Bishop, Laura (Matt) Boggs, Jodi (Steve) Blust, 29 grandchildren: Jennifer (Matthew) Smith, Chris (Melissa) McMillen, Mary Ann (Shane) Morrow, Martin Maurer, Brian (Emily) Maurer, Krista (Andy) Butts, Heather (Chris) Matusek, Lisa (Anthony) Duckworth, Jessica (Judd) Cook, Jeremy (Angie) Bishop, Matt Bishop, Christina (Vince) Longood, John (Katie) Bartlett, Paula (Marcus) Willie, Jackson (Dena) Lefever, Michael (Jenny) Lefever, Ashley (Brian) Loveless, Jacob Bishop, Alex Bishop, Rachel Bishop, Joseph Bishop, Laura Bishop, Justine (Ron) Miles, Nicole (David) Pipitone, Nathan (Taylor) Boggs, Breanna (Evan) Hout, Kyle Blust, Brooklyn Blust, Karsyn Blust, 38 great-grandchildren (3 more on the way!), 1 great-great grandchild, 17 God-children and honorary daughters, Michelle Feik & Donna Maurer Smith.



Linus is survived by his in-laws Agnes Hocker, Donald (Sandy) Studer, Jerry (Donna) Studer, and Glenn (Deb) Studer, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Linus was preceded in death by his wife Freda (Studer) Bishop, his sister, Florence (Art) Heydinger, brothers, Sylvester (Helen) Bishop, Clem (Frannie) Bishop, Alton (Retta) Bishop, Carl (Geraldine and Dorothy) Bishop, Walt (Gert) Bishop and Joe (Grace) Bishop, brother and sister in-laws Pauline (Nick) Ziegler, Joan (Raymond) Miller, Alice (Art) Weisenauer, Don Hocker, Richard (Dorothy) Studer.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, December 4th, 2023 at 11am at St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church, 1630 Ashland Road, Mansfield. Family will receive friends at the church from 9am – 11am. Burial will follow the military services that will be provided at the church by the Richland County Joint Veteran’s Burial Detail, at Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Saint Mary of the Snows Catholic Church or School in Mansfield, OH.

