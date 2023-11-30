Jack Milan Banks, 84, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital surrounded by his family on Monday, November 27, 2023.

Jack was born on March 20, 1939 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Roger Stanley and Marie Frances (Shenberger) Banks. Jack retired in 2007 after 49 years from Mansfield Plumbing Products formerly Mansfield Sanitary Products. A very talented and skilled woodworker, Jack built his family home in 1963. Jack gave back to his community serving on the Lucas Fire Department and Lucas town council. A gifted gardener, Jack planted a large garden every summer and found delight in gardening. Jack treasured the time he was able to spend with his grandchildren and found great pleasure in being “Pappy”.

Jack leaves behind his wife, Sharon Lynn (Vail) Banks; his children, Jacquelyn “Jacquie” Sue Tilton and Mark M. Banks; his grandchildren, Daniel James Tilton and Christina Lynn (Troy) Thayer; his twin brother, Jerry (Carol) Banks; his other siblings, Wanda Arnett and David (Nancy) Banks; and other cherished family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law, Hager Arnett.

Jack will be laid to rest during private family graveside services at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Near and dear to Jack’s heart was Monroe Township- Lucas Fire Department, please consider honoring him with a memorial contribution made in his name. Memorial contributions can be sent to Monroe Township-Lucas Fire Department, 43 S. Union St. Lucas, OH 44843.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield

Website: www.wappner.com