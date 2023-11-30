Annette Marie Lantz, age 77, of Shelby, died Thursday morning, November 30, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital’s Hospice Inpatient Unit. She never complained about her five-year journey with cancer. With a courageous and positive attitude, she faced adversity with hope.

Annette was born October 10, 1946 in Shelby to the late Paul F. “Pete” and Margaret A. (Wasson) Stroup. A 1965 graduate of Shelby High School, Annette soon after began working at United Telephone Company in Shelby. It was there that she would spend her 38-year career as a telephone operator through various mergers, retiring in 2003 under the Sprint ownership.

Annette’s love for her family was everything. She was so proud of her son, Brandon, and his wife, Lindsay, and her grandchildren, Maryn and Kendall, and loved sharing their accomplishments with family and friends. Annette was her family’s biggest cheerleader- in fact, she made sure to let it be known that they were the absolute best at everything- the smartest, prettiest, greatest, and more. She was never shy to share. Annette never missed an opportunity to compliment someone’s clothing, beautiful hair, or a job well done.

As a person, Annette was always up for an adventure and was consistently eager for a road trip. If there was an open seat in the car, she took it. Annette loved to tell stories and may or may not have been known for a bit of embellishment- her story or yours. God gave her a wonderful memory which made her the go-to person for family history. Annette loved decorating for any and all holidays, thoroughly enjoyed going out to eat, was an awesome cook- in fact, the “queen of the casserole”, loved romantic comedies and Hallmark movies, and was a number one fan of the Cleveland Guardians. She was an awesome gift giver and often picked something up for someone just because it reminded her of them.

In addition to her son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren, Annette’s spirit is carried on in her six siblings: Beverly (Rick) Johnston, Sue (Larry) Colangelo, Janet (Keith) Aldous, Paula (Joe) Yosick, Lori (Dave) Crist, and Jon Stroup; her numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her lifelong friends: Mary Traxler, Sharon Marshall, and Jean Detillion. Her parents preceded her in death in addition to her former husband, John Lantz.

Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, December 3, 2023 from 2-5 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby where funeral services will be held on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 11 am. Rev. Steven L. Schag will officiate the services with burial following in Oakland Cemetery, Shelby. Memorial contributions may be made to The Shelby Foundation, 142 North Gamble Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875 or via their website: https://www.theshelbyfoundation.org/donate/.

Online condolences may be left on Annette’s obituary on the funeral home’s website, www.PenwellTurner.com, or their Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.

