LOUDONVILLE – The Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village School District (LPEVSD) Board of Education (BOE) has passed a resolution to move forward with the Greenhouse Project at Loudonville High School.

Based on the recommendation of Garmann Miller, the BOE has awarded Yoder Produce Inc. the base bid contract valued at $473,899.46.

“As a district, we look forward to the opportunities this will bring our students in expanding their agricultural education and knowledge,” supt. Jennifer Allerding said.

“Our goals remain the same, to provide the highest quality education for our students while maintaining fiscal responsibility in spending to ensure the long-term success of the district.”

The Greenhouse Project has been supported by the Loudonville FFA Alumni & Supporters, the Mohican Area Community Fund, Loudonville-Perrysville School Foundation, Ashland County Community Foundation, Hugo and Mabel Young Foundation and other anonymous donors.

With the support this project has garnered, the district understands the importance of it to the community.

For updates on the Greenhouse Project’s progress, please visit www.lpschools.k12.oh.us.