Photos from Mansfield Senior’s 58-32 win over Ashland in an Ohio Cardinal Conference game in Pete Henry Gymnasium on Tuesday evening. It was the season opener for the defending league champion Tygers, who were led by three players in double figures. The Arrows fell to 0-2 with the loss.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when... More by Carl Hunnell