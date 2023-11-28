BUCYRUS — Director Rick Walker is making his Bucyrus Little Theatre debut on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, when “Plaid Tidings,” a special holiday edition of the popular musical “Forever Plaid,” opens at Bucyrus Little Theatre.

The four-man cast, which follows Randy Mann as Francis, Jason Chandler as Sparky, Walker as Jinx, and Keagan Nicolaides as Smudge, is set to transport audiences to a bygone era when four-part harmonies reigned and everything (from clothing styles to dance steps) were in sync.

Tickets are on sale now for the holiday show, which will take place at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 2, 8, and 9 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 10, 2023, and can be purchased at www.bucyruslittletheatre.com or by calling the box office at 419-562-0731.

Synopsis

At first, Francis, Jinx, Smudge and Sparky aren’t sure why they’ve returned to Earth for another posthumous performance, but a phone call from the heavenly Rosemary Clooney lets them know that they’re needed to put a little harmony into a discordant world.

Sprinkled among the Christmas offerings are audience favorites, like their riotous 3:11-version of The Ed Sullivan Show – this time, featuring the Rockettes, the Chipmunks and The Vienna Boys Choir, as well as a Plaid Caribbean Christmas that puts the “Day-O” in Excelsis.

“Plaid Tidings” was written by Stuart Ross. Original “Forever Plaid” vocal and musical arrangements are by James Raitt.

Vocal and musical arrangements for “Plaid Tidings,” are by Raitt, Brad Ellis, Raymond Berg, and David Snyder.

Meet The Director & Jinx: Rick Walker

While new to the Bucyrus Little Theatre, Rick is no stranger to the region’s theater community.

With more than 30 years of experience (mostly acting, music directing and choreography), Rick is taking on the challenge of directing and acting on this production of “Plaid Tidings.”

Randy Mann Is Francis

While Randy may have retired from his teaching career in music in Mt. Gilead after 36 years, he certainly hasn’t retired from his love of music.

In addition to his role as Francis, he is currently the director of the all men’s group, “UNITED in Harmony,” as well as the director of the Galion Community Chorus’ annual performance of “The Messiah.”

Jason Chandler Is Sparky

Jason is not a stranger to the Bucyrus Little Theatre stage having performed and directed numerous productions – most recently the award-winning show, “Disenchanted!”

Additionally, Jason taught at WHS for 22 years. When he’s not performing, Jason enjoys spending time with his wife, Kristie, and their three sons and two daughters.

Keagan Nicolaides Is Smudge

Perhaps there was a greater plan in play for Keagan when his car broke down in front of BLT on the day of auditions.

Long story short, Keagan can now add “actor,” to his impressive list of skills, which includes plumbing, electrical, and flooring work.

‘Plaid Tidings’ Opens Friday, Dec. 1

Bucyrus Little Theatre’s production of “Plaid Tidings” is appropriate for all audiences. Tickets cost $15/adults or $10/students and can be purchased online, over the phone, or in-person the day of a performance.

However, ticket availability the day of the show can not be guaranteed as priority is given to those who purchase tickets in advance.

Additionally, the theater will open the box office 6-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, to accommodate those who would like to purchase tickets in-person or would like to speak to a theater representative.

For more information about “Plaid Tidings” or Bucyrus Little Theatre, visit www.bucyruslittletheatre.com.

About Bucyrus Little Theatre

Founded in 1951, the Bucyrus Little Theatre exists to provide cultural enrichment, education, and entertainment to Bucyrus and the surrounding communities.

Located at 130 Songer Avenue in Bucyrus, Bucyrus Little Theatre presents four regular season performances and a range of other activities for community members.

To learn more about Bucyrus Little Theatre, including upcoming performances, audition opportunities and how to get involved, visit https://www.bucyruslittletheatre.com.