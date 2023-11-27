Sue A. Hawksworth, 72, of Mansfield passed away suddenly after a routine heart surgery on November 23, 2023 at OhioHeatlh Mansfield Hospital.

Sue was born February 9, 1951 in Mansfield to Harold and Erma Mitchell. She was a 1969 graduate of Ontario High School. Sue worked in accounting at the Rehab Center for many years and then as the office manager with her son at Prosser’s Automotive. She truly enjoyed spending every day with him watching him living his dream of owning his own automotive business. Sue loved gardening, decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas, and watching Eric’s koi fish, and raising all of her dogs and cats throughout the years. But her true joy came from all of the time spent with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids.

Survivors include her son Eric (Colette) Prosser of Mansfield; granddaughter, Breah Stump (Prosser) in Ostrander, and grandson, Gavin Prosser in Ashland, and step-grandsons, Jared Price and Seth Price in Mansfield, and 3 great-grandkids, Oakleigh Price, Beckham Stump and Lucy Price; step-son, Brian Hawksworth of Sunbury, and step-grandson Austin Hawksworth in Ashland; and step-son, Mark Hawksworth in Mansfield, and step-grandsons, Cody Hawksworth in Maryland and Dalton Hawksworth in Mansfield.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ben “Sonny” Hawksworth,

The family will receive friends at Herlihy Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, on Friday from 5-7 pm with a service being held at 7 pm officiated by Les Vnasdale. Burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Herlihy Funeral Home to help pay for Sue’s funeral expenses.

