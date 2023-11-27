LOUDONVILLE – The Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village School District will host a community open house on Dec. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Community members are invited to gather in honor of the RF McMullen Elementary building’s 70th birthday.

Visitors have the opportunity to participate in guided tours that will highlight the building’s features while providing insight into the facility’s current state.

The event will also include a raffle hosted by the McMullen Parents Association, refreshments like cake and freshly brewed coffee from City Sips and a ’50s-themed photo booth designed by The Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village Art Club.

Additionally, the work of McMullen students will be on display outside participating classrooms.

“We are excited to welcome our community into McMullen for the evening,” said supt. Jennifer Allerding. “I want to thank the McMullen Parents Association, McMullen staff and our students for making this event possible.”

Honoring the community’s rich history is something the district prides itself on.

“As a district, we want to celebrate where we have been and how far we have come,” Allerding said.

“With 70 years of Redbird history, we look forward to honoring our roots while looking ahead and celebrating the work of our incredible students and their bright futures.”

Visit https://www.lpschools.k12.oh.us/o/mcmullen for more information about RF McMullen.