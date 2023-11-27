LOUDONVILLE — The Loudonville Public Library will show an “Art Around the World” exhibit featuring work from students at Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village Schools until Dec. 9.

It’s the event’s second year, according to Art Club advisor Lara Spreng. Students from kindergarten through 12th grade submitted their work online or via paper forms.

The club also collaborated with art teachers to help get student work.

Part of the Art Club’s student board poses at the opening of the “Art Around the World” exhibition at the Loudonville Public Library on Nov. 18, 2023. From left to right, Hailey Spreng, Emma Ajtaji, Riley Spreng and Madeline Ajtaji serve on the board. Hailey and Emma are both freshmen at Loudonville High School, and Riley and Madeline are seniors.

A student board assisted too, reaching out to their peers and encouraging their submissions.

According to Madeline Ajtaji, a senior at Loudonville High School, they learned from last year that students needed to be reminded when submissions were due.

Spreng, the art club advisor, said their work paid off and this year’s exhibit has more pieces on display than last year’s.

The exhibition displays photography, French impressionist paintings, drawings and more.

“There’s a lot of talented people here,” said Riley Spreng, another senior on the Art Club board.

Lara Spreng said art teachers and administrators will judge the artwork to give out prizes.

She said library patrons can also vote for their favorite piece to receive the “peoples’ choice” award through the end of the exhibition on Dec. 9.