CANAAN TOWNSHIP – A Smithville woman was killed in a Friday night crash, according to the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Patrol reported that Morgan L. Hoxworth, 26, was pronounced deceased at the scene of a three-vehicle crash.

The incident took place at approximately 7:15 p.m. on State Route 83 near milepost 20 in Canaan Township of Wayne County.

At this time, the investigation has revealed two of the vehicles were traveling southbound on State Route 83 while the third vehicle was northbound on State Route 83.

The two southbound vehicles were identified as a black 2017 Chevrolet Camaro and a red 2020 GMC Acadia. The northbound vehicle was identified as a silver 2024 Honda Odyssey.

The Chevrolet Camaro had come into contact with the GMC Acadia, causing it to travel left of center into the northbound lanes. The GMC Acadia was then struck by the Honda Odyssey.

The driver of the Chevrolet Camaro, William M. Floyd, 48, of Litchfield, was using a seatbelt at the time of crash. He was transported to Wooster Community Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the GMC Acadia, Hoxworth, was also seatbelted at the time of the crash.

The passenger of the GMC Acadia, Tyler D. Reber, 30, of Creston, Ohio was transported to Wooster Community Hospital with suspected injuries. He was also seatbelted at the time of crash.

The driver of the Honda Odyssey, Irebert R. Delgado, 52, of Olmsted Township, was seatbelted and uninjured at the time of crash. Two other occupants of the Honda Odyssey were also seatbelted and uninjured.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation. It does appear, however, that alcohol and or drugs are contributing factors to this crash, the Patrol reported.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Canaan Township Fire/EMS, Town and Country Fire/EMS, New Pittsburg Fire/EMS, Wooster City Fire/EMS, Bears Towing, and the Wayne County Coroner.