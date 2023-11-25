MANSFIELD — Richland County has the opportunity to help young students earn computer science and related degrees at seven times the national average.

The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development is a Girls Who Code community partner that has resources to support local clubs.

The Chamber invites anyone interested in starting a club to a webinar on Dec. 5 at 3:30 p.m. with Girls Who Code Community Partnership Manager Kibret Yebetit.

Yebetit will review the logistics, curriculum and benefits of starting a club. Those interested in the webinar can register here.

Angie Cirone, Mansfield-Richland Area Educational Foundation Director, said the Girls Who Code partnership is one of many initiatives the Chamber is starting to expand computer science education and digital skills locally.

The programming is supported by a Microsoft TechSpark grant.

“Our process has been talking with schools, higher education and summer camps to expand tech education for kids and adults,” Cirone said. “We were introduced to Girls Who Code through Microsoft and have access to some trainings and support for local clubs.”

Cirone said anyone can start a Girls Who Code program including parents, schools or libraries.

Volunteers over age 18 can start and lead clubs regardless of experience in computer science. The Chamber will also have a dedicated community partnership manager through Girls Who Code.

“I envision Girls Who Code clubs changing the narrative around computer science education in Richland County,” Cirone said. “Through the Microsoft TechSpark grant, we’re planning to strategically add opportunities for students to explore tech-related careers in fun and engaging ways.”

Girls Who Code is an international nonprofit leading the movement to close the gender gap in technology. The programs spark computer science interest and support persistence in technical fields from early education through careers.

Clubs are free programs for 3rd-5th and 6th-12th grade students to join a group of supportive peers and role models using computer science to change the world. A group can adapt the curriculum to meet its unique needs.

According to the Girls Who Code website, the 3rd-5th grade curriculum is largely focused on creative challenges and reading. These clubs have optional online components. The 6th-12th grade curriculum builds coding skills and community as the students complete projects.

Though clubs are designed for girls to build confidence and explore coding, boys and nonbinary students are welcome to join.

Schools, homeschool networks, afterschool programs and libraries in the Richland County area can ask questions about starting a club.

Club members in the partnership will receive priority access to events and swag incentives, as well as priority consideration in Girls Who Code summer programs.

Organizations that apply to start a club should select the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development as its community partner.

Cirone said anyone with ideas for expanding technology education at the local level can reach her at acirone@richlandareachamber.com.