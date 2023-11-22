Charles A. Bryant

Charles Allen “Hillbilly” Bryant, 68, of Crestline, Ohio died Nov. 20, 2023 at Galion Pointe Nursing Home following a 3 day stay. Charles was born on August 12th, 1955 in Galion, Ohio to Charles and Joy(Lindsey) Bryant. Charles spent most of his life in Galion and on Dec. 14, 1986, he married Elizabeth ( Babe) Bryant. They shared 38 wonderful years together.

Charles is survived by 3 sons, Jeremiah, Christopher, and Jacob. Charles has 10 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, James. Charles leaves behind a strong presence in his Crestline community. He was a United States Navy Veteran. He also worked as a welder, and an over-the-road truck driver. Charles lived in Ohio , Florida, Illinois, California, Italy, and Australia. He was an avid football fan. He could tell you about any football game from 40 years ago. He also enjoyed baseball and softball.

Charles was very proud of his 38 year marriage and his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Hillbilly was loved by so many people. He was a kind, loving, and unique man. He was the last of the “fearsome foursome” to leave this world.

(Malcomb, Lonnie, Michael B., and himself. ) If you saw one, you saw the others. He had a lot of love for his special friends; Howie Mills, Jim Weise, and the Salvati Family.

Memorial contributions for the family may be made to Ohio Cremation and Memorial Society; 9 Chambers Rd, Mansfield, Ohio 44906.

Funeral Home: Ohio Cremation and Memorial Society

Website: Ohiocremation.org