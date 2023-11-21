ONTARIO — North central Ohio’s reputation as a girls soccer hotbed was confirmed again when the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association unveiled the All-Ohio teams.

Ontario’s Hattie Yugovich, Clear Fork’s Annika Labaki were selected to the OSSCA first-team in Division II, while Mapleton’s Brinlee Youngen was a first-teamer in Division III.

Ashland’s Claire Plank (Division I), Madison’s Neveah Lewis and Ontario’s Addie Pittman (Division II) and Crestview’s Gracie Dinsmore and Galion’s Mia Felder (Division III) were second-team picks.

A sophomore midfielder, Yugovich ranked among area leaders with 32 goals and 18 assists. She helped the Warriors reach the district championship game.

Labaki scored five goals and added 23 assists for the Colts. Clear Fork won a sectional title and was runner-up to Ontario in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference standings.

Mapleton won the Mid-Buckeye Conference crown thanks in no small part to Youngen. The senior forward was the area’s most prolific goal-scorer with 42 goals.

Plank led the Arrows with 13 goals and added six assists.

Lewis led Madison to a district championship. The senior forward scored 26 goals and added nine assists.

Pittman backed Yugovich with 23 goals for the Warriors. The sophomore forward added eight assists.

Dinsmore was the anchor of a Crestview defense that authored four shutouts. The senior scored one goal and had one assist.

Felder ranked among the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference leaders with 13 goals. The senior added six assists.