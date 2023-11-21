JEROMESVILLE — From Nov. 1 to 4, 29 members of the Hillsdale FFA Chapter attended the 96th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana.

On Nov. 4, four Hillsdale FFA members, Mark Abel, Megan Schwendeman, Katelynn Smeltzer, and Mason Weber received their American Degree, the highest degree that can be received by an FFA member.

On the first day of the trip members traveled to Jackson Center, Ohio where they toured the Airstream Manufacturing Plant & Heritage Center and Bambauer Fertilizer and Seed.

The club ate lunch and then toured Schwieterman Robotic Dairy Farm in Celina.

After eating supper at Culvers, the group ended the night at the Indiana State Fairgrounds to enjoy the Rodeo before going back to the hotel.

On Nov. 2, the Hillsdale FFA Chapter spent the day at the Convention.

The students started by attending the opening session at the Lucas Oil Stadium.

They then toured the Expo and Convention center for the remainder of the time before going to another session.

They enjoyed supper at The Garage Indy and went to Zip City where they participated in many fun activities before arriving back at the hotel for the night.

On Friday, the Chapter attended a session at the Lucas Oil Stadium and then toured the expo center for the last time. They then left and ate lunch at Sauce on the Side.

Following lunch, they toured the NCAA Hall of Champions Museum. They then ate supper at Ford’s Garage and enjoyed cookies from Crumbl Cookie before going back to the hotel for homework time.

It demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience, outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career.

The Hillsdale FFA Chapter would like to thank the Hillsdale FFA Alumni for making this event possible for the chapter.

Another big thank you to Tammy Hoverstock and Chassie Crytzer for chaperoning as well as Brea Madsen for driving.