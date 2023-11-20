MANSFIELD: It was Joy! Yogi Conaway’s Spiritual Gift allowed him to smile in the face of adversity, and he used kindness as his weapon to defeat the negativity that he faced on a daily basis. The many hardships and disappointments that life dealt Yogi never determined his life – rather, his reaction to those events shaped a life characterized by courage and bravery, humor and friendliness – all based on the joy in his heart as a child of the Lord. It was Joy!

Yogi peacefully slipped away from this world and was welcomed into heaven by his sweet Savior Tuesday, November 15, 2023. He was 70. “Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, Nor have entered into the heart of man the things which God has prepared for those who love Him.” (1 Cor 2:9) Fully restored, with a new and glorious body, Yogi’s smile certainly broadened.

Born Dennis Evan Conaway on March 29, 1953 in Newark to parents Albert and Mary Lou (Wallar) Conaway, he was graduated from Madison High School in 1971. Yogi initially worked with the City of Mansfield as a water meter reader until a motorcycle accident in 1985 left him disabled. Yogi overcame. Making a choice to magnify Christ in all he did, Yogi attracted many friends with his “Ability Attitude”, and served others as a cashier and customer service representative with Lowes.

A self-described car-nut, Yogi had served with the Air National Guard. As a general handyman, he enjoyed helping others.

He was a member of Berean Baptist Church, and served as a Red Cross volunteer with MedCentral Mansfield Hospital, even selected as VIP of the month.

Remembered for his sense of humor – he was quick to tell a joke, and get friends laughing – Yogi liked football, playing cards, watching movies, and especially spending time with friends. A trip to the lake might include boating or fishing, but always included some fresh perch!

The love of his life was his wife of nearly 33 years Margaret Anne “Peg” (Martin) Conaway. Also surviving are his son Jason Conaway in California, his daughter Tami Petty in Mansfield; step daughters Joan (Byron) Pliller of Norwalk, and Diane (Brian) Nothum of Layton, Utah; his brother Ken (Sue) Conaway of Mansfield; step grandchildren Jonathon Tasker, Samantha Nothum, and Jacob Nothum; nieces Heather (Brian) George of Mansfield and Melanie (Desi) Conaway of Columbus; his Sister-in-Christ Diane Rickel; his dialysis family; his extended Berean Baptist Church family; and cherished neighbors.

His family will host a Celebration of Life – Giving Glory to God for the life of Yogi Conaway – which will be held Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Berean Baptist Church, 2145 Middle Bellville Road. Steve McElhatten will officiate.

Contributions in Yogi’s memory may be made to the Food Pantry of Berean Baptist Church or to Yogi’s Family.

Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Yogi’s family – share a message of support with them online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com

Funeral Home: Snyder Lexington Avenue Family Owned Funeral Home

Website: https://www.snyderfuneralhomes.com/