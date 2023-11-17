SHELBY — Amira Withrow was recently chosen “Student of the Month” at the Shurite Kempo School of Karate/Hard Style Body .

“Amira demonstrates perseverance, integrity, indomitable spirit, courtesy, self control and humility. She also is the first to help another student when called on and is kind and compassionate when she teaches,” said school Sensei Reneta Music.

The school recently conducted its monthly test with 20 students in attendance. Each student earned an attendance stripe.

Classes are on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, starting at 6 p.m. each day.

For more information, contact Music at reneta@hardstylebody.com.