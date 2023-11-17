Dalton overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 31-8 win over Danville on Nov. 17 in Ohio football.

Danville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 2-0 advantage over Dalton as the first quarter ended.

The Bulldogs’ offense darted in front for a 7-2 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Dalton steamrolled to a 21-2 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 10-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Danville faced off against Springfield Local.

