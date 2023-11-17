MANSFIELD — Following up on our recent announcement about the leadership transition at the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development, we are excited to share that the full job description for the President/CEO position is now available.



Read the Job Description Here



We encourage you to review the details and share this opportunity with individuals you believe would be a great fit for the role.

Our search committee, led by incoming Chairs Kristine Lindeman (Chamber) and Jake Penwell (RCDG), actively seeks qualified candidates.



As we navigate this transition, Jodie Perry will continue as the Chief Operating Officer until the end of the year, ensuring a smooth handover.

Dr. Greg Timberlake will serve as the Interim CEO during the interim period, bringing valuable experience to the day-to-day operations.



Your ongoing support means a lot to us, and we’re here to address any questions.

Feel free to reach out to us at jgoyal@richlandareachamber.com or bdelaney@chooserichland.com.

