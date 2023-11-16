GALION — Galion and Highland shared the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference crown and shared top honors when the All-MOAC volleyball team was announced.

The Tigers and Fighting Scots claimed five of the eight first-team spots up for grabs.

Galion’s Ashley Dyer and Hailey Young were joined on the first team by Highland’s Kameron Stover, Larsen Terrill and Camryn Miller. Other first-team picks were Ontario’s Lena Creed, Shelby’s Madison Henkel and Pleasant’s Kamryn Cocherl.

Galion’s Madelyn Schieber and Jillian Capretta were second-team picks. They were joined by Ontario’s Annie Weaver and Sara Wharton, Shelby’s Kendra Walp, Highland’s Savanna Sanborn, Marion Harding’s Nyla Sharp-Holmes and Pleasant’s Emerson Williams.

Honorable-mention picks included Clear Fork’s Christie Carroll, Galion’s Jordan Roderick, Ontario’s Jastyn Allen, Shelby’s Eve Schwemley, Highland’s Makaylee Merckling, Marion Harding’s Jaela Woods, Pleasant’s Madi Pendleton and River Valley’s Carly Cerny.