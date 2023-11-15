ONTARIO — Today’s youth are learning to become tomorrow’s leaders at Stingel Elementary School in Ontario.

What better way to teach students how to be good citizens and help their communities then by implementing a recycling program?

“Thanks to the help of our friends at the Richland County Solid Waste Facility, the third grade students have implemented the new ‘Green Team,’ ” said Tonya Winningham, of Stingel Elementary.

Every month, different students from each class in the third grade take the responsibility of emptying all of the school’s recycling bins.

The Richland County Solid Waste Facility rewarded the entire third grade with a pizza party for its dedication to recycling.