Opal Irene Sturgill, 96, of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at her residence. Born December 16, 1926 in Knox, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Henry and Maggie (Parman) Steward.

Opal worked in the home health care field and loved gardening, flowers, reading, playing Mario on the Nintendo and her puppies. She had a big heart and everyone loved her. Opal enjoyed being with her family and was a great mom and grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Raymond E. (Linda) Sturgill, Rose M. Burton and Judith A. Warren; 14 grandchildren; many great and great great grandchildren; five half brothers; one half sister; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Aaron H. Sturgill; her children, an infant son, Roger A. Sturgill, Ruby J. Foisset and Jerry L. Sturgill; two grandchildren; two sisters; two brothers; two brothers-in-law; and two sisters-in-law.

There will be no services at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gentiva Hospice.

Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services by Wappner is honored to serve the family.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services by Wappner

Website: www.wappner.com