MANSFIELD — Modern Woodmen of America’s Mansfield Office recently presented Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker with the Hometown Hero Award.

Modern Woodmen’s celebration of Hometown Heroes is an effort to recognize those who have made an extraordinary effort to have a positive impact on the communities where its members live, work, and play, according to Brian Souder, Modern Woodmen Managing Partner.

The award also affords recipients the opportunity to invest hero-directed funds into the organization of their choice.

“I’m very proud to get this (award) and very pleased that they thought of me,” Theaker said during a Nov. 2 presentation.

“Modern Woodmen’s core values are financial security, quality family life, and community impact,” said Jonathan Dech, Modern Woodmen Financial Representative.

“We believe that Mayor Theaker’s 12 years in office have been marked by an effort to exercise fiscal excellence and make our community a place where families can thrive.”

Theaker is nearing the end of his third and final term as mayor.

Among the projects he’s proud to have been part of include upgrading downtown’s main arteries via two-way traffic, as well as welcoming Niss Aviation as Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport’s fixed-base operator.

“There’s an awful lot of things that we’ve worked on and were able to achieve, and it’s very, I think, helpful for the city,” the mayor said. “I’m very appreciative that everybody helped me get to that point.

“I wish I could take claim for all of that, but it’s the individuals that work for me that have done so much.”

While reflecting upon his career, the mayor said it’s the people he’s worked and interacted with who stand out.

“There are many great people in this city, and it’s nice to be able to meet some of those people and to be able to work with those individuals,” he said.