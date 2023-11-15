Dianne Elizabeth Zacharias, 45, passed away at St. Joseph Hospital in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Dianne was born on June 22, 1978 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Phillip Zacharias and Tamma (Stamper) Hughes. She was a 1996 graduate of Mapleton High School. She was a very good poker player and enjoyed playing. Dianne loved going shopping and going out to eat.

Dianne is survived by her children, Constance (Jon Maher) Montgomery, Steven Montgomery, Maxine Zacharias, and Cerenity Montgomery; her grandchild, Brayden Maher; her mother, Tamma (Mike) Hughes); her father, Phillip Zacharias; her siblings, Edwin William Zacharias, James Ross Zacharias, Sarah Zacharias, Catherine Zacharias, and George Zacharias; and numerous aunt, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Phillip Eugene Zacharias.

Family and friends may visit from 5:00-7:00 pm on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond Street.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield

Website: www.wappner.com