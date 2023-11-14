UPDATED: This story was updated at 6:22 p.m.

MANSFIELD — A Mansfield man with a felony warrant has barricaded himself at a Glessner Avenue residence as police continued to communicate with him on Tuesday night.

Police said a man named Ronnie Bays has barricaded himself and at least one other person inside 161 Glessner Ave. Authorities believe Bays has a weapon.

A heavy law enforcement presence remained on the scene at 6 p.m. Police reportedly arrived at the residence around 1:30 p.m. as a hostage situation began to unfold.

Mansfield Police Department Assistant Chief Jason Bammann said a patrol division was sent to 161 Glessner Ave. in reference to an incident with an individual in possession of a firearm inside the residence, he said.

Bammann said as officers arrived at the address, several people were seen exiting the residence.

“We got conflicting stories from them (those exiting the residence) at first,” Bammann said. “But, we were able to piece together that there was possibly a Ronald Bays inside.”

Bammann said Bays currently has an active felony warrant. He also said Bays has a handgun and two females inside the residence with him.

As of 5:30 p.m., one female exited the residence and communications continued with Bays, Bammann said.

“We’re currently trying to get him to come out peacefully,” he said. “That’s how we want these things to end.”

Bammann said he’s heard several versions of how the situation potentially began.

The assistant chief also said he’s aware Bay’s brother, Billy Bays, is currently missing.

“We feel horrible for the family, so I don’t know if that’s contributing to what’s going on here or not,” he said. “Our hostage negotiation team is working diligently with him, trying to get a peaceful solution.”

Bammann said no arrests have currently been made in regards to the hostage situation in progress.

Richland Source is on site and the road has been sectioned off in the immediate neighborhood, beginning at Sturges Avenue and Mulberry Street.

Earlier in the day, officials at the scene, communicating through a bullhorn, could be heard saying, “We have your house surrounded. Please come out.”

“Ronnie, there are people out here who love you. Please come out with your hands up and end this.”

“Ronnie, we can guarantee your safety if you come to the door.”

As of 6:15 p.m., a crowd of around 20 people remain near the intersection of Sturges and Glessner Avenue. Police kept a perimeter around the residence but Some people were sitting in lawn chairs, and others recording with their cellphone.

Additionally, small groups of people amassed elsewhere in the residential area.

Officials armed with assault-style weapons could be seen walking through backyards nearby the site of the situation.

Richland Source will continue to follow this story as it unfolds.

Listen to an interview with Timothy Carter, son of the 161 Glessner Ave. homeowner