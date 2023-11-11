Linda Sue Moore of Bucyrus passed away at Altercare of Bucyrus on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at the age of 75.

She was born January 17, 1948, in Richmond, Indiana, to the late Norma (Tetrick) and James Leo. Linda was a member of Crossroads Church and enjoyed attending singles dances.

Linda is survived by two children, Jeanine (Randy) Snyder and Rob Flannery; four grandchildren, Jonathon Snyder, Josh Snyder, Kelsee (Jackson) Ziegler and Weslee (Alisha) Flannery; three great-grandchildren, Cole and Lila Ziegler and Carter Flannery; two sisters, Lois (Wes) Wojtas and Jayne Bultman; seven nieces and nephews, Jennifer Leo, Tim Leo, Troy Leo, Jeff Moos, Eric Moos, Kelly Moos and Mike (Ellen) Bultman; and a great-nephew, Eli Bultman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Janet Riley; brother, Jim (Shirley) Leo; and niece, Jerri Bultman.

There will be no visitation or services. Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario is honored to serve the family.

