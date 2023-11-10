MANSFIELD — The time, care and patience she has put into her students for more than 20 years are the same skills that will make her a first-class agent.

After passing her real estate exam on her first try, Vicki Spangler is now the newest agent at Sluss Realty.

In 2004, Vicki was hired at Colonel Crawford as an aid, but two years later, she was instrumental in starting the district’s first preschool program.

“I love the feeling I get from the students and parents and just the appreciation of what I’m doing for those littles,” she said. “I think one of the most satisfying things is just seeing their abilities toward the end of the year as they grow.

“I love the closeness of our community. You just know that if you need something that the community will be there for you. Especially where I live, we’re our own family within that district.”

While being Colonel Crawford’s beloved preschool/pre-kindergarten teacher has kept her busy, Vicki said she was feeling ready to take on another challenge.

“I don’t like to sit around. I love staying busy and I think real estate is really something that I’m going to love,” she said. “I really wanted to get into this industry to help accommodate people and match them with their perfect home.

“I personally love looking at different homes and I’m excited to help others with their own searches. I think it’s going to be really fun.”

With her position, Vicki said she is done for the day, every day by 4:10 p.m., and is off work Friday through Sunday.

“So I have a lot of free time with my evenings and Friday’s and weekends to be able to help people with their real estate needs,” she said.

Vicki said she was also inspired to get started watching the career of agent Stacey Wampler over the years.

Stacey is one of our top agents and is also a full-time teacher at Madison.

“It inspired me so much because she could do both and has always been so successful – at both,” Vicki said. “I just kept thinking, ‘That’s exactly what I want to do.’”

When she’s not working, Vicki said she loves spending time with her three boys, along with walking and playing with her chocolate lab, Willow.

She also loves Ohio State football, whether she’s attending the games or watching them on TV. She also loves spending time with friends and doing puzzles – especially in the winter months!

As a North Central Ohio native, Vicki will be instrumental in serving her hometown community.

“Living here my entire life, I’m very familiar with the area,” she said. “I go to Bucyrus and live in Galion now. I grew up in Crestline. I come to Ontario and Mansfield often to visit the establishments here.

“I’m just very familiar with this area and know that I’ll be able to give a lot of guidance to those who are looking to move.”

When asked why she chose Sluss, Vicki said she was very encouraged by Stacey.

“When I was talking with her and told her I was going to pursue this, she said, ‘After your courses, you’ll go to Sluss.’ Then after I met with (Grant and Jami Sluss), it just felt so right. I didn’t question it for a minute,” she said with a smile.

To work with Vicki Spangler, call 419-961-6226 or email vicki.spangler1@gmail.com