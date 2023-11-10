It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Richard Raymond Gerhart Jr., who was born on August 27th, 1954, and departed from this world on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at the age of 69.

“Rick” as he was known to his friends and family, touched the lives of many during his remarkable journey on this earth and is now reunited with his late and beloved wife, Gail Gerhart; as well as his mother, Shirley Gerhart; father, Dick Gerhart; and brother, Brian Gerhart, who preceded him in death. Their spirits, we believe, are rejoined in eternal peace.

Rick leaves behind a legacy of love, family, and enduring friendships. He is survived by his son, Ryan (Candice) Gerhart; and his daughter, Jenna (Jeremy) Kiser; his sister, Vickie (Craig) Wagner; and brother, Kevin (Cheryl) Gerhart, who all stood by his side through life’s journey, sharing both joys and sorrows. Rick cherished his long-time best friend and brother, Kenny Workman, with a bond that transcended friendship. In addition, Rick became a cherished part of the lives of his stepchildren, Valeria Porter, Brad (Michelle) Porter, Roger Porter Jr. and Cassie Porter.

Rick’s legacy continues to flourish through his grandchildren: Jayden, Chelsie, Brooklyn, Mason, Chloe, Willow, and Grace. In addition to numerous nieces and nephews.

A dedicated public servant, Rick devoted a significant portion of his life to the Mifflin Township Fire Department, where he ultimately retired as Assistant Chief. His unwavering commitment to community safety was an inspiration to all who had the privilege of working alongside him. Rick also served as Superintendent of the Mifflin Township Road Department, further contributing to the betterment of his community where he eventually retired from.

Rick was a man of diverse interests and hobbies. He was an avid bowler, participating in leagues that brought him joy. His passion for golf knew no bounds, often engaging in multiple golf leagues simultaneously. He found solace and adventure in fishing and made an annual fishing trip to Michigan with the guys. Rick had a need for speed, enjoying racing, and making an annual journey to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the Coca-Cola 600.

But perhaps what he treasured most was his love for coon hunting, as a proud member of the Ashland Coon Hunters Association. The thrill of the hunt, and all things coon hunting, provided him with moments of serenity and shared experiences with fellow enthusiasts.

Rick was a jack of all trades, some would say who was always willing to lend a helping hand, especially if it meant fixing or building something. He found joy in tinkering with all things, from nuts and bolts to a vast collection of tools. He believed in the importance of having a variety of screwdrivers for every task and that one could never own too many.

In his passing, we honor not only a life well-lived but a man of practicality and resourcefulness. May his spirit have eternal peace, and may we continue to carry his memory with us.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 13, 2023 at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, Ohio 44905.

