Glenville scored early and often to roll over Shelby 50-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Glenville jumped in front of Shelby 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tarblooders opened a lopsided 35-7 gap over the Whippets at halftime.

Glenville thundered to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tarblooders held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

