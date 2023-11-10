Janet Lynn Lambert of Mansfield passed away early Wednesday morning, November 8, 2023, at Crystal Care of Ashland. She was 67 years old.

She was born on April 2, 1956, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Doris (Mounts) and Lewis Canter. Janet enjoyed shopping at Walmart and sometimes went several times in one day. She enjoyed shopping for Christmas decorations and preparing for the holiday season was one of her favorite pastimes. She was a veteran garage sale shopper and also enjoyed playing card games. She attended Christian Life Church. Most of all, Janet loved spending as much time as possible with her grandchildren. Janet had a heart-of-gold and was willing to help anyone in need. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Ricky Lambert Sr.; three children, Ricky (Tiffany) Lambert Jr., Lewis (Jennifer) Lambert and Roy (Nakina) Lambert; twenty-one grandchildren, Matthew, Johnathon, David, Michael, Melissa, Joshua, Jordan, Justin, Kelsey, Caitlin, Lewis Jr., Aleigha, Aaron, Logan, Rylee, Autumn, Amber, Angel, Aiden, Na’Kaelynn and Rui; numerous great-grandchildren; and a sister, Beverly (George) Miller.

In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by a brother, John Canter; sister, Edith Kelly; great-grandson, Zane Ludwig; and in-laws, Luther and Nancy Lambert.

The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 17, 2023, at Christian Life Church, 961 Springmill St., Mansfield. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Troy Wooten and Pastor Roy McGlugritch will conduct the service. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Life Church or to the family.

