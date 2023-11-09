Terri Ellen Dray, 64, of Mansfield, Ohio died November 2, 2023 at Ohio Health Mansfield.

She was born on April 2, 1959 in Mansfield to Merle and Dorothy (Douglas) Hoover. She always called Ohio her home. On August 30, 1986 she married John Dray at the Open Bible Church in Shelby, Ohio. They shared 37 years together.

Survivors include her loving husband, John; sisters, Karen (John) Adkins, and Marcia Hall; and many, many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Gary, and Merle Jr.; and sister, Linda Solsbee, brothers-in-law, John Solsbee, and Ernie Joe Hall, and a nephew, Jeremy Adkins.

Terri loved her church and enjoyed Wednesday morning coffee with her friends. She also loved her animals and always had open arms for the outcasts. Terri was the caregiver for her brother, Merle Jr., until he passed away. Terri was known for saying the short prayer, “God is with me. I’m getting better. I’m getting well and I am coming out of this In Jesus’ Name.” She was a very humble and genuine woman. She fought a strong fight against cancer lived her life bravely.

A memorial service will be held on November 11, 2023 at Awake Church, 3616 St. Rt. 39 in Shelby, Ohio at 2:00 PM. Pastor Rita Bullock will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to Awake Church.

Funeral Home: Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society

Website: www.ohiocremation.org