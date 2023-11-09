Randall Allen Stroemer, 73, Ontario, Ohio died Tuesday, Nov. 6th, 2023 at his home following a brief illness. He was surrounded by his family.

Randall was born on August 14, 1950 in Columbus, Ohio. He was son of the late Kenneth Edward Stroemer and Jean Adele Stroemer. On Dec. 7th, 1972, he married Cathy at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Columbus, Ohio and together they shared 50 years.

Randall is survived by his son, Scott Allen Stroemer (Leigh), and two daughters, Sarah Marie Blair, and Lisa Ann Stroemer. Grandsons Alec, Zachary, and Peyton Blair, and Simon Allen Stroemer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Edward and Jean Adele.

Randall worked as an electrical engineer and retired in 2019. He attended Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoyed volunteering at Avita Hospital. He also enjoyed computers, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and taking trips with his wife and grandkids. Randall always thought that his proudest achievements in life was being a loving husband, a proud father, and grandfather.

There will be a visitation at Ohio Cremation and Memorial Society located at 9 Chambers Rd. in Ontario, Ohio Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, from 1:00 pm-2:00 pm A memorial service, conducted by Pastor Katherine Pennington, will follow at 2:00.

Funeral Home: Ohio Cremation and Memorial Society

Website: Ohiocremation.org