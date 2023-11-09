Justice Anthony Javier, our beautiful baby boy, was born sleeping peacefully cradled in the arms of Jesus while being held and cherished by the unconditional love of his Mommy, Daddy, and siblings on November 5, 2023. Our precious little angel, beloved infant son of Jackie and Lenny Javier of Mansfield.

Justice, how quietly you tiptoed into our world, almost silently, only for a moment you stayed… but what an imprint your footprints have left upon our hearts.

He was the answer to many prayers, during the difficult 36 weeks and 6 days of pregnancy, Justice was the ultimate fighter. He enjoyed the joyful voices of his siblings while they awaited his arrival, the warm and comforting embrace of his Daddy’s voice and hand with endless reassurance, and enjoying a Friday night light TY Tyger football game in the warm comforts of his Mommy’s belly, in support of his Big Brother.

Justice is proceeded in death by his Abuela Theresa Rosario Rivera, who has welcomed him into the gates of heaven with open and loving arms.

He is survived by his Father Leonardo Javier Jr., Mother Jacilyn (Banks) Javier, and six siblings Christon Javier (17), Cordaye Javier (13), Indira Javier (11), Amina Javier (8), Jurnee Javier (7), Sevyn Javier (2), and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Family and Friends who will treasure and cherish his memory for a lifetime.

“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for former things are passed away.” ~Revelation 21:4~

“But Jesus called for them and said, “Let the little children come to me, and do not stop them; for it is such as these that the kingdom of God belongs. ~Luke 18:15~

And to think, the first thing he saw when his little eyes opened was the face of Jesus.

The Javier Family would like to thank the Docters, Nurses and staff of Maternal Fetal Medicine and the High-risk OB unit at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus Ohio. A special thank you to Laura Masimore CNM, Dr. Terry Grogg MD, and the many nurses of Ohio Health Labor and Delivery in Mansfield Ohio, for all your compassion, love, and care during our journey. We will forever be grateful.

We would also like to thank Liz Nester Funeral Director of Snyder Funeral Homes for her delicate and compassionate care with final arrangements for our sweet Justice.

A Celebration of Life and Butterfly release will be held at a later date.

Funeral Home: Snyder Funeral Homes

Website: https://www.snyderfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Justice-Javier?obId=29848018#/obituaryInfo