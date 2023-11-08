SHELBY – City voters approved a five-year, 1/4-percent income tax levy Tuesday for the purpose of supporting the Shelby Fire Department’s operations and maintenance.

According to final, unofficial totals from the Richland County Board of Elections, the fire levy was approved by 55.84 percent of eligible Shelby voters.

1,611 votes were cast in favor of the levy, and 1,274 votes against it.

The measure will generate $500,000 annually for the fire department.

Shelby Mayor Steve Schag thanks Shelby voters

“On behalf of the Shelby Fire Department, I would like to sincerely thank our voting residents for the passage of this levy,” Shelby Mayor Steve Schag said Tuesday night.

“I would also like to express my appreciation to everyone who invested time and financial resources in the educational piece of the successful levy campaign,” he said.

“Our citizens have committed to making a major investment in the safety and well-being of our community.”

Levy information by the numbers

In September, Schag told the Richland Source the levy will increase the tax on earned household income by 0.25 percent.

The current 1.5 percent earned household income tax will now increase to 1.75 percent.

For a yearly household income of $100,000, the levy will cost 69 cents per day, or $4.80 per week.

Households with a yearly combined income of $50,000 will pay 35 cents per day, or $2.40 per week.

Shelby Fire Dept. Chief Mike Thompson grateful for city’s support

“Shelby Fire would like to thank the administration and the campaign donors for the contributions to our cause,” Shelby Fire Department Chief Mike Thompson said.

Thompson also expressed gratitude toward the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) and the IAFF Local 2492 for their donations and campaign assistance.

“Union president Sam Sauder took a lead role in getting the word out to the citizens,” Thompson said. “Most importantly, we wish to thank the voters for the support of our fire department.”

Annual levy funds will help the department update fire equipment and vehicles, Thompson told Richland Source in September.

Generated funds will also allow for creation of additional bedrooms and space for staff and equipment accommodations, he said.

“As we move forward, be assured this administration will continue to ensure that tax/levy dollars are spent efficiently and wisely,” Schag said.

“I am just so grateful to everyone who saw the value of this levy and turned out to cast their votes,” the mayor said.