MANSFIELD — A 22-year-old Mansfield man was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday in the Halloween house party shooting that resulted in two people dying and four others being wounded.

Cyrus J. Ellerbe was taken into custody by police and charged with the 1st-degree felony, according to an emailed press release from Capt. Randy Carver in the MPD’s special operations bureau.

According to Mansfield Municipal Court records, Ellerbe was also charged with discharging a gun on or near prohibited premises, a 3rd-degree felony. Court records list his address as 378 Jade Ave.

Charges were filed after consultation with the Richland County Prosecutor’s Office, police said.

related reading Mansfield police continue to investigate Halloween party turned deadly

Ellerbe was taken to the Richland County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at 10 a.m.

The charges stem from a shooting incident at 810 Ferndale Ave. that killed Brandon Collins, 18, and Jarmel Boyd, 17, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

They were the the 10th and 11th homicides Mansfield police have handled in 2023.

The ages of the four victims wounded ranged from 14 to 19 years of age, according to police.

It doesn’t appear Ellerbe is the only suspect in the case. Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch said Wednesday afternoon that the case is still being investigated.

The chief said detectives, as part of their ongoing investigation, interviewed Ellerbe at the police station on Wednesday and took him custody there.

“The Mansfield Division of Police would like to thank the community for their

support and diligence thus far while reminding everyone that the investigation

into this shooting incident is ongoing and detectives are continuing to gather

additional facts,” Porch said.

“We encourage any member of the community that has information regarding

this investigation to call our crime tip line at 419-522-7463 and remain

anonymous or contact Det. Sgt. Jered Kingsborough at 419-755-9729 or Det.

Korey Kaufman at 419-755-9748,” Porch said.

The shooting occurred around 11:40 p.m. at a house in a residential neighborhood apparently rented for the party, which police said was attended by 40 to 50 young people.