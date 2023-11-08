On a beautiful sunny afternoon, Tuesday November 7, 2023, Frieda May Johns, lost her courageous battle with cancer with her loving family by her side at her daughter’s house in Galion. Frieda was born in Bucyrus on September 13, 1958, to the late John and Diane (Morris) Carpenter.

On their way home from Florida, Frieda and Ogier decided to make a pit stop in Kentucky where they joined hands in marriage and would spend 38 loving years together.

Frieda owned and operated O.J. Motors where she worked alongside her husband Ogier for 19 years. She was known for her excellent bookkeeping skills for the business and was praised for it repeatedly.

Frieda expressed her love for others by always meeting the needs of her family, friends, and the elderly before her own. She loved to show her love for others with her cooking and baking of Christmas cookies. Frieda was known to be an ornery one. She was also most happy when she could spoil her kids and grandkids through shopping for them. So even though she was known for being happy and always pleasing others she was very strong and didn’t go down without a fight. In her down time, Frieda enjoyed taking in nature while camping.

Along with Frieda’s husband Ogier, left to cherish her memories are her children; Melissa (David) Johns Jackson of Galion, Kyle Gardner of Galion, and Ogier Johns II of Marion, grandchildren; Carter Jackson, Mackenzie Jackson, and Trevin Gardner, along with numerous others, and brother Rick (Deb) Carpenter of Crestline.

Friends may call on Friday November 10, 2023, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion.

Those wishing to share a memory of Frieda or send condolences to the Johns family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Frieda May Johns.

