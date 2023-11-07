Robert L. Valentine, 93

Robert L. Valentine, 93 of Ashland passed away on Sunday afternoon, November 5, 2023 at Brookwood Place at Brethren Care Village.

He was born on March 18, 1930 in Rochester, New York, the son of the late George L. and Margaret (nee Loftis) Valentine.

Bob graduated from Westinghouse High School, Class of 1948 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1955. Bob earned a bachelor’s degree of education from Mount Union College.

He married the love of his life, the former Wilma LaRue Stanley on February 27, 1954.

Bob retired after 29 years from Jeromesville and Hillsdale High School in 1985 as both a schoolteacher and coach. In dedication for Bob’s years of coaching, the track and field relays at Hillsdale were affectionately named in honor of Robert L. Valentine. After his retirement from education, he taught one year at St. Edward School and then went on to serve as an Ashland County Commissioner from 1988 to 2001; and then as Ward 1, Ashland City Councilmen for eight additional years. Bob also served as a board member for Ashland City Schools and the Ashland County West Holmes Board of Education for more than 20 years. In 2000 Bob was inducted into the Ashland County Sports Hall of Fame.

He was a devoted member of St. Edward Catholic Church where he served on church council, as an usher and teacher, assisted both with the welcome center and hunger center, and building chairman. Bob was also a Rotarian and a member of OEA, NEA, HTA, CCAO, the Ashland Historical Society, served on the United Way board, Knights of Columbus, and the ELKS. In his earlier years, Bob played softball for the church leagues in Ashland for the St. Edward, Eddies.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Mrs. LaRue Valentine of Ashland; two daughters, Valerie (John) Uecker of Jeromesville and Cindy (Jim) Burson of Ashland; one son, Michael (Sandy) Valentine of Ashland; a daughter-in-law, Debra Valentine of Ashland; ten grandchildren, Joshua (Brooke) Bachus, Christopher (Jamie) Bachus, Duane (Jessica) Young, Bridgete Valentine, Michael Valentine, Shawna (Greg) Balog, Gabriel (Alyssa) Edwards, Nathan Valentine, Ben (Kelly) Valentine, and Adam Valentine; 19 great grandchildren, Cooper, Tori, Jake, and Evan Bachus, Lewis and Linnley Balog, Bentley and Callie Young, Grayson and Hunter Geary, and Aurora Valentine, Natalie, Emelia, and Jocelyn Edwards, Landon, Ella, Hallie and Chase Valentine; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Valentine of New Hampshire.

In addition, to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by one son, Robert “Bob” M. Valentine who passed away October 6, 2023; and two brothers, William Valentine and George (Peggy) Valentine.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Edward Catholic Church with Father Rod Kreidler presiding. Interment will follow in the Ashland Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the mass at the church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Edward Catholic Church, 501 Cottage Street, Ashland, Ohio 44805.

For those unable to attend, online condolences may be shared on the funeral home’s website at denbowfh.com.

Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.

Funeral Home: Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home

Website: denbowfh.com