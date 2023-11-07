Richard Anton Breinich of Akron, Ohio, passed away early Tuesday morning, October 31, 2023, at Pleasant View Health Care Center in Barberton. He was 81 years old.

Born November 4, 1941, in Mansfield, Ohio, he was the son of the late Helen Eleanora (Stotts) and Anton Breinich Jr. He was formerly employed as a Logistics Systems Coordinator for various trucking and shipping companies. Richard was an avid golfer and had previously worked as a volunteer for over 3 decades at the World Series of Golf Tournament held at the Firestone C.C. in Akron. He diligently followed all Cleveland sports teams. Richard was a member of the F.O.P.A. #6 for over 30 years. He planted a garden, canned his red raspberry jam each year, and enjoyed the time spent in his garden.

Richard is survived by two siblings, Patricia “Pat” Mehl and Terry (Venus) Breinich; the

children of his departed companion of 44 years, Mary Louise “Tookie” Livers: Terry Shane

(Michelle) Livers, John Michael (Connie) Livers and Stephanie Sue (David) Gardner; children of his previous wife, Kenneth, Christine and Russell Morris; multiple grandchildren; his beloved cat, Cocoa; and other cherished family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Breinich; companion, Mary Louise Livers; and brother-in-law, Robert “Bob” Mehl.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Wappner

Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will

immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park.

