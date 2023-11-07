EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was authored by Nicole Beverage, Plymouth FFA Reporter.

PLYMOUTH — On Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, the Plymouth-Shiloh FFA Alumni hosted its ninth annual tool fundraiser.

Each year the alumni hosts a fundraiser to earn money to put back into the FFA program. This supports students with classroom supplies, field-trip opportunities and leadership and career development.

It also aids in purchasing the animals of 4-H and FFA members at the Richland County and Huron County Fairs.

In order to get through the doors, supporters are required to purchase a ticket. Tickets were a $10 donation per ticket.

Many prizes were given away at the fundraiser including a pitboss smoker, two halves of a hog, MS211 STIHL chainsaw, Winchester gun safe, RE110 STIHL pressure washer, composite porch glider, MS251 Wood Boss STIHL chainsaw, 70-quart Pelican Cooler, and a DeWalt 20V eight-tool combo kit.

There were also two $100 cash giveaways at the end of the night.

The 2023 winners included:

Pitboss Smoker: Sarah Picklesimer

Half a Hog and Custom Processing: Scott Hamman

Half a Hog and Custom Processing: Plymouth Legion

MS211 STIHL chainsaw: Kelson Minich

Winchester Gun Safe: Loran Kranz

RE110 STIHL Pressure Washer: Joe Benavides

Composite Porch Glider: Mike Harris

MS251 Wood Boss STIHL Chainsaw: Alan Dinger

70 Quart Pelican Cooler: Sonja Reer

DeWalt 20V Eight Tool Combo Kit: Matthew Shrader

Mystery Prize Tool Chest: Carl Brown

Milwaukee Impacts, Hammer Drills, Multi and Combo Tool Kits and Pack Out: Randy Fried, Marianne Huff, Douglas Reer, Margie Jacobs,Rosie Reer, Paul Bream, James Booker

Two End of the night $100 cash Drawings: Dave Grauer & Chuck Coffman

Help us celebrate a decade of raising funds for our youth, please make plans to join us Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024!