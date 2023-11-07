MADISON TOWNSHIP — The Richland County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will host an informational meeting for the April 8, 2024 Solar Eclipse.

The meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. at Madison Middle School, 1419 Grace St., Mansfield.

An update will be shared on countywide planning as well as information on how individuals and families can best prepare for the eclipse.

It’s estimated Richland County could receive over 200,000 visitors for the eclipse. Many visitors are expected to arrive as early as Friday, April 5 and depart Monday evening, April 8 after the eclipse.

Residents are advised to shop early in the week for groceries, medications, avoid scheduling appoints during this time, and fill up their gas tanks.

Hotels and campgrounds are filling up quickly. Many schools will be closed on April 8.

A resource page for locals and visitors has been created on the Richland County website www.richlandcountyoh.gov/departments/eclipse 2024.

Public viewing sites are included on the Eclipse page.

Another public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 23 at Pioneer Career and Technology Center.

Anyone with questions on the eclipse or interested in a presentation should reach out to the Richland County EMA office at 419-774-5686.