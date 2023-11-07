GALION — The Come Home to Galion Committee is pleased to announce that this year’s Come Home to Galion celebration will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2, centered around Uptowne Galion.

Come Home to Galion (CHTG) is an annual, family-friendly event that unites the Galion community at the beginning of the holiday season.

The day is filled with a variety of activities, culminating in a Santa parade, the lighting of the community tree at dusk in the Uptowne Square, and the opening of Santa’s House (which will be placed for the season in the Square, next to the gazebo).

This year’s events will kick-off with ‘Breakfast with Santa’ at the Big Four Depot, 127 N. Washington St.

There will be three seatings: 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Tickets are $6 and are available at the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce office, 138 Harding Way W.

Throughout the day, a ‘Find the Elf’ scavenger hunt will be held, with elves hidden around the windows of Uptowne Galion businesses.

Crawford County Art Center will host a greeting-card workshop at Historic Grace Church (NE corner of Union & Walnut St), where there will also be an organist playing festive music.

Some of the other planned activities for the day include:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Holiday Open House at Galion Public Library, 123 N. Market St.

[1 to 3:30 p.m.: Carriage Rides outside; Jazz Band performing inside]

Noon to 3 p.m.; Cookie decorating at Cake & Icing, 114 Harding Way W.

Noon: Reindeer Dash on N. Market St.

1 to 4 p.m.: Live entertainment onstage in the Square, including performances by members of the Galion Community Theatre, Eagle Dance Center, and community musicians

+PLUS+ Food trucks KC Delights and Kettle Krunch will be selling goodies in the Square

1 to 4 p.m.: Galion History Center Open House at Brownella Cottage, northwest corner of Union and Walnut Streets.

1 to 3:30 p.m.: ‘Princess’ meet-and-greet with ‘Anna & Elsa’ sing-along @ Carrie’s Venue, 129 Harding Way East.

1:30 to 3 p.m.: FREE hot cocoa (while supplies last) in front of Galion Family Health, 126 Harding Way East.

4 p.m. CHTG parade (step-off from Heise tennis courts on Jefferson St, proceed on HWW thru Square), featuring the winners of the Galion Health Dept. coloring contest, as well as ‘Anna & Elsa.’

***Parade entry form is on ‘CHTG’ FB page: https://www.facebook.com/ComeHomeToGalion***

4:45 p.m.: Tree Lighting Ceremony, hosted by Galion Grace Point.

*Following Tree Lighting* Santa House open in the Square.

6 p.m.: Doors open for ‘Polar Express’; movie begins at 7 p.m. at Galion Community Theatre, 127 Harding Way W.

~~~

The CHTG Committee comprises various organizations, individuals, school and city employees, and local churches.

The cost for entertainment, promotion, and other CHTG activities continues to rise; your support is greatly appreciated by the committee.

A donation of any size helps keep this Christmas tradition alive! Contributions can be sent to:

Come Home to Galion

c/o Galion Community Foundation

138 Harding Way West

Galion, OH 44833

Questions? Comments? Email ComeHomeToGalionOhio@gmail.com or call 419-468-7737.