SHELBY — Pioneer Career & Technology Center has been selected as a recipient of Gov. Mike DeWine and the General Assembly’s Career-Technical Education Expansion Grant.

Pioneer is one of 35 Career-Technical Planning Districts in Ohio to receive a portion of the $200 million that were a part of Ohio’s recently passed budget bill.

Pioneer will receive $6.6 million to create an Advanced Manufacturing Center and add additional programming on its Shelby campus.

“We are so excited that our proposal is being funded,” Pioneer supt. Greg Nickoli stated. “Adding an advanced manufacturing training facility as well as a residential electrical training program will enhance our ability to serve the students and employers of our region.”

The Advanced Manufacturing Center will house a second welding program at the school as well as its Precision Machining and Industrial Maintenance programs.

The Residential Electrical program is a new sequence for the school and will be housed in the former Precision Machining lab space.