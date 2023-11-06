MANSFIELD – Family and friends filled the Mansfield Fire Department training room at 140 E. Third St. Monday morning for both promotional and swearing-in ceremonies.

One new firefighter was sworn in and two men in the department received promotions during the ceremony performed by Dave Remy, the city’s interim safety service director.

Lieutenant Michael Lifer was promoted to Captain, while Firefighter Christopher Sacramone received a promotion to Lieutenant.

Station 1 of the Mansfield Fire Department is located downtown at 140 E. Third St.

Firefighting roots run deep in Zimmermann family

Newcomer Bryan Zimmermann joins the department after serving part-time for the Huron Fire Department.

Zimmermann, 19, said this is his first full-time firefighting job since graduating from Huron High School.

“Last year, I saw they (Mansfield Fire Department) were testing and I thought it would be a cool place to work,” he said. “It’s a busy department and you can see a lot of cool stuff in a short amount of time.”

Bryan Zimmermann shares a hug with his father Pete, a Captain with the Sandusky Fire Department.

Several of his family members made the trip to Mansfield for the ceremony Monday, including his father Pete Zimmermann, who serves as a Captain for the Sandusky Fire Department.

Additionally, Zimmermann said his grandfather and uncle both served for the Fire Department of New York City (FDNY).

A rich history of the profession has surrounded Zimmermann throughout his upbringing, which he said inspired his decision to pursue a career in firefighting.

“I’ve grown up around the fire service,” he said. “I’ve never wanted to do anything else. There’s a lot of camaraderie and every day is different.”

Sacramone nearing 10 years with Mansfield Fire Department

Sacramone, promoted to Lieutenant, is approaching his 10th year with the department this March.

Spending his early years around the Ashland area, Sacramone said he’s served as a firefighter for several departments.

Christopher Sacramone smiles during Monday’s promotional ceremony.

It all began when he served as a volunteer firefighter in Nova, later receiving his first compensated position at the Mogadore Fire Department, he said.

With his wife, children and parents-in-law by his side, Sacramone said he enjoys the unexpected nature of his profession.

“It’s different every day,” he said. “You show up to work and never know what to expect. You could be busy all day, or not.”

Lifer found his landing spot, approaching 25 years with department

Lifer, promoted to Captain, has spent the past 24 years as a member of the Mansfield Fire Department.

Love is the feeling Lifer used to describe how he feels about his job.

“I show up every morning and we get to do stuff, and it just helps people out,” Lifer said. “They trust us with expensive vehicles to go up and down the road. There’s never a dull moment.”

Michael Lifer shares a hug with his wife, following his promotional ceremony.

The unique challenges are something Lifer welcomes, he said.

“Sometimes it’s routine and sometimes it’s stuff you haven’t seen much of,” he said. “I never wake up and don’t want to come to work.”

Lifer grew up in Jeromesville, where he still resides, and was joined at the ceremony by his wife and children.

Before he became a firefighter, Lifer said he worked in the construction industry after graduating from high school and also attended college for a period of time.

“Once I landed here, I knew this was what I was supposed to be doing,” he said.

GALLERY: Mansfield Fire Dept. Ceremonies