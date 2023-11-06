Joan Kay (Leemaster) Bersinger, age 88, passed away Friday, November 3, 2023 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio following illness.

She was born December 8, 1934, in Olive Hill, Kentucky to the late Luther and Hazel (Chandler) Leemaster and graduated from Mansfield Senior High in 1952.

Joan worked at Golden Russels Department Store and Ohio Brass before she married Clyde “Gene” Bersinger on October 4, 1958. She then became a full-time mother and homemaker, while also helping with the family business.

She was a long-time member of Galion First Church of the Nazarene until retirement in 1995. She was currently a member of Freedom Ridge Church in Ontario. Over the years Joan served the church in many capacities.

Joan was an excellent cook, experimenting with many recipes from her vast collection of cookbooks and recipe cards. She had a gift for hospitality and entertainment, making her home the hub for family activity and a frequent gathering place for friends. She loved having people over for game nights and spending time with her dear ones.

Joan will be remembered as a kind and loving person.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Clyde “Gene” Bersinger of Holland, daughter and son-in-law Suzanne (Bersinger) and Steven Jenkins of Mt. Vernon, son and daughter-in-law Stephen and Patricia (Shick) Bersinger of Holland. Joan is also survived by nine grandchildren David and Stephanie Jenkins, Daniel and Madelyn Jenkins, Douglas Jenkins, Deborah Jenkins and Ethan Mahn, Danae Jenkins, Amanda Bersinger, Lucas Bersinger, Gretchen Bersinger, and Marta (Bersinger) and Michael Shaffer; and five great grandchildren Bryce, Drew, Madison and Cooper, and Lily Jenkins.

In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by a brother Gene Lemaster, and great granddaughter Faith Jenkins.

Friends may call Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 10-11 a.m. in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a memorial service honoring Joan will follow at 11 a.m. Pastor Keith Simpson of Holland FMC will officiate. Interment will be held at a later date in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

Please visit snyderfuneralhomes.com to leave a message or share a memory with Joan's family.

