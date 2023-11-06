LEXINGTON — Sluss Realty will present a family-friendly free event to the community Meet the Characters of Christmas, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 9 at Shady Lane Alpaca Farm.

The farm is located at 3073 Gass Road, Lexington.

The public is invited to enjoy 10 Christmas Characters for families to meet and take photos.

Among the characters are Christmas Minnie and Mickey, the Christmas Minion, Buddy the Elf, the Elf on the Shelf, Santa, Ana and Elsa, the Abominable Snowman and Frosty the Snowman.

There will also be free alpaca Christmas cookies and hot chocolate.

Christmas activities will include a petting zoo, music and more.

The public will also find live alpaca wearing antler ears just waiting for the perfect photo ops. Bring the whole family and join in the fun.

This event is sponsored by Sluss Realty, the YWCA, It Takes Heart Ohio, the United Way, Pinnacle Wealth and Shady Lane Alpacas.