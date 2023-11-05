MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Senior and Shelby high school football teams have learned the location of their respective regional semifinal playoff games.

Both the Tygers and Whippets won convincingly in last week’s second round to qualify for the Sweet 16. However, both will be underdogs this week.

In Division III, Region 10, the fourth-seeded Tygers (10-2) will challenge No. 1-seed Toledo Central Catholic (12-0) at Clyde High School Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium.

In the other regional semifinal, seventh-seeded Medina Buckeye (10-2) takes on No. 7-seed Tiffin Columbian (10-2) at Bellevue High School First National Bank Field.

The two winners will play on Friday, Nov. 17 for the regional championship.

In Division IV, Region 14, third-seeded Shelby (10-2) will tangle with No. 2-seed Cleveland Glenville (9-2) at Elyria High School Mercy Field at Ely Stadium.

In the other regional semifinal, top-seeded Sandusky Perkins (11-0) plays fourth-seeded West Holmes (10-2) at Marion Harding High School Ohio Health Field at Harding Stadium.

All the regional semifinal pairings across the state were released on Sunday by the Ohio High School Athletics Association. The matchups are listed below:

Division I

REGION 1

1 Lakewood St. Edward (10-1) vs. 4 Canton McKinley (9-3) at Parma Byers Field.

2 Cleveland Heights (11-1) vs. 6 Medina (8-3) at Strongsville High School Pat Catan Stadium.

REGION 2

1 Lewis Center Olentangy (11-1) vs. 12 Springfield (7-5) at Hilliard Darby High School.

2 Delaware Olentangy Berlin (11-1) vs. at 6 Dublin Coffman (8-3) at Westerville Central High School.

REGION 3

1 Gahanna Lincoln (12-0) vs. 4 Upper Arlington (9-3) at Thomas Worthington High School Hamilton Field.

2 Hilliard Bradley (11-1) vs. 3 Pickerington North (11-1) at Columbus St. Francis DeSales High School Alumni Stadium.

REGION 4

9 Mason (7-5) vs. 5 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (8-4) at Cincinnati Princeton High School Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium.

2 Cincinnati Princeton (12-0) vs. 3 Wester Chester Lakota West (10-2) at Mason High School Atrium Stadium.

Division II

REGION 5

1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-1) vs. 4 Painesville Riverside (10-2) at Twinsburg High School Tiger Stadium.

2 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (11-1) vs. 3 Hudson (9-2) at Ravenna Portage Community Bank Stadium Harry Gilchrist Field.

REGION 6

1 Avon (12-0) vs. 5 Olmsted Falls (9-3) at North Ridgeville High School Ranger Stadium.

2 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (10-2) vs. 3 Medina Highland (10-2) at Sandusky High School Cedar Point Stadium.

Region 7

1 Massillon Washington (12-0) vs. 4 Uniontown Lake (9-3) at North Canton Hoover High School Memorial Stadium.

2 Canal Winchester (11-1) vs. 3 Uniontown Green (9-3) at TBA.

REGION 8

1 Cincinnati Anderson (11-1) vs. 5 Harrison (9-3) at Liberty Township Lakota East High School.

2 Troy (11-1) vs. 3 Cincinnati Withrow (11-1) at Dayton Welcome Stadium.

Division III

REGION 9

1 Youngstown Ursuline (12-0) vs. 5 Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (9-3) at TBA.

7 Chardon (9-3) vs. 3 Aurora (11-1) at Mentor High School Jerome T. Osborne Stadium.

REGION 10

1 Toledo Central Catholic (12-0) vs. 4 Mansfield Senior (10-2) at Clyde High School Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium.

7 Medina Buckeye (10-2) vs. 3 Tiffin Columbian (10-2) at Bellevue High School First National Bank Field.

REGION 11

1 Columbus Bishop Watterson (11-1) vs. 5 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (10-2) at Ashville Teays Valley High School Viking Stadium.

7 Bellefontaine (10-2) vs. 3 Granville (12-0) at London High School Bowlus Field.

REGION 12

1 Hamilton Badin (12-0) vs. 5 Wapakoneta (10-2) at Greenville High School Harmon Field.

2 Tipp City Tippecanoe (10-2) vs. 6 Celina (10-2) at Sidney High School Memorial Stadium.

Division IV

REGION 13

1 Canton South (12-0) vs. 4 Beloit West Branch (11-1) at Louisville High School Leopard Stadium.

2 Mentor Lake Catholic (10-2) vs. 6 Struthers (9-3) at Burton Berkshire High School Great Lakes Cheese Stadium.

REGION 14

1 Sandusky Perkins (11-0) vs. 4 Millersburg West Holmes (10-2) at Marion Harding High School Ohio Health Field at Harding Stadium.

2 Cleveland Glenville (9-2) vs. 3 Shelby (10-2) at Elyria High School Mercy Field at Ely Stadium.

REGION 15

1 Steubenville (11-1) vs. 13 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (9-3) at St. Clairsville High School Red Devils Stadium.

2 Thornville Sheridan (11-1) vs. 3 Columbus Bishop Hartley (9-2) at Newark White Field.

REGION 16

1 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (12-0) vs. 4 Kettering Archbishop Alter (9-3) at Monroe High School Hornet Stadium.

7 Springfield Shawnee (11-1) vs. 6 Cincinnati Wyoming (11-1) at Trotwood-Madison High School Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex.

Division V

REGION 17

1 Perry (12-0) vs. 5 Garrettsville Garfield (12-0) at Maple Heights High School.

2 Canfield South Range (11-1) vs. 6 Lorain Clearview (10-2) at Barberton High School Sharkey Stadium.

REGION 18

1 Liberty Center (12-0) vs. 4 Oak Harbor (12-0) at Oregon Clay Memorial Stadium.

2 Milan Edison (11-1) vs. 6 Coldwater (11-1) at Findlay Donnell Stadium.

REGION 19

1 Ironton (11-1) vs. 4 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10-1) at Athens Joe Burrow Stadium.

7 Wheelersburg (8-3) vs. 3 Barnesville (12-0) at Hamilton Township High School Alumni Stadium.

REGION 20

1 Germantown Valley View (11-1) vs. 5 Cincinnati Purcell Marian (10-2) at Hamilton Ross High School.

2 Waynesville (10-2) vs. 3 Brookville (10-2) at Centerville High School.

Division VI

REGION 21

1 Kirtland (11-1) vs. 5 Cuyahoga Heights (10-1) at Macedonia Nordonia High School Boliantz Stadium.

10 Mineral Ridge (8-4) vs. 3 Mogadore (9-2) at Salem High School Sebo Stadium.

REGION 22

1 Columbus Grove (10-2) vs. 4 Carey (10-2) at Fostoria High School Memorial Stadium.

2 Bluffton (11-1) vs. 6 Toledo Ottawa Hills (11-1) at Napoleon High School Buckenmeyer Stadium.

REGION 23

1 Sugarcreek Garaway (12-0) vs. 4 Galion Northmor (10-2) at Canal Fulton Northwest High School Jim Schalmo Field, Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium.

2 West Jefferson (11-1) vs. 3 Beverly Fort Frye (9-2) at Lancaster High School Fulton Field.

REGION 24

8 Anna (7-5) vs. 5 New Madson Tri-Village (11-1) at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium.

2 Versailles (10-2) vs. 3 Cincinnati Country Day (12-0) at Xenia High School Doug Adams Stadium.

Division VII

REGION 25

1 Dalton (10-1) vs. 13 Norwalk St. Paul (8-4) at TBA.

2 Danville (12-0) vs. 6 Lowellville (11-1) at Massillon Perry High School Wakefield Stadium.

REGION 26

1 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (12-0) vs. 5 Hamler Patrick Henry (10-2) at Bowling Green High School Bobcat Stadium.

7 Lima Central Catholic (8-3) vs. 6 McComb (10-2) at TBA.

REGION 27

1 Reedsville Eastern (11-1) vs. 5 Hannibal River (10-2) at Zanesville High School Sulsberger Stadium.

7 Waterford (8-4) vs. 3 Caldwell (9-3) at McConnelsville Morgan High School Raider Stadium.

REGION 28

1 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-0) vs. 5 Minster (10-2) at Lima Shawnee High School.

2 Ansonia (12-0) vs. 14 St. Henry (5-7) at Piqua High School Alexander Stadium.