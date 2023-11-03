St. Paul posted a narrow 20-14 win over Malvern in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Flyers fought to a 7-0 intermission margin at the Hornets’ expense.

St. Paul and Malvern each scored in the third quarter.

The Flyers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-6 in the final quarter.

