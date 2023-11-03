A suffocating defense helped Bluffton handle Wynford 38-0 in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 3.

Bluffton moved in front of Wynford 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Bluffton roared to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.